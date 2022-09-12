Ford Mustang Mach-E Gets New Driver-Assist Tech and Increased Towing Capacity in Europe

The Mustang Mach-E is the best-selling EV in Ford’s lineup, and Ford says the electric Mustang outsold the petrol muscle car eight-to-one in Europe this year. The Blue Oval celebrates this achievement with a host of updates for the electric pony.
Ford insists that the electric Mustang Mach-E and the seasoned muscle car that will enter its seventh generation in a couple of days share more than just the name. In Europe, this means nothing because Ford sells eight times more Mustang Mach-E electric crossovers than gas-powered Mustangs. The Blue Oval announced a revamped Mustang Mach-E for the European market to make it even more appealing to customers. Nothing big, just some new styling options and driver-assist tech to sweeten the deal.
The electric crossover is now fitted with Ford’s Intelligent Automated Cruise Control 2.0 as standard. The system can use information from the navigation system and forward-facing camera to adjust vehicle speed automatically. IACC 2.0 not only reads speed limit signs and adjusts the speed accordingly but also reacts to upcoming curves, turns, and roundabouts.
The Europeans don’t tow trailers that much, but Ford has them covered, nevertheless. Mustang Mach-E’s towing capacity has been increased by 50% to 1,500 kg (3300 lbs) for the models equipped with the bigger 91-kWh battery. This makes the Mach-E ideal for towing bigger trailers and caravans. If towing is not your thing, you may be more thrilled about the new styling options available for the electric crossover.
Most notably, the Premium package is now also available for customers who opt for the rear-wheel-drive versions of the car, provided they pay for the extended-range battery. The package includes 19-inch alloy wheels, adaptive LED headlamps with Glare-Free Auto High Beam, eight-way powered driver and passenger seats, red brake calipers, and black exterior detailing. Two new color options, Vapor Blue and Carbonized Grey, were also added to the menu, alongside two additional alloy wheel designs.
