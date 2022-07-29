Ford BlueCruise Software Update Brings Hands-Free Driving to More F-150 and Mach-E Owners

Ford’s BlueCruise technology is sweeping across North America with F-150, Mustang Mach-E and other vehicles having already accumulated 10.6 million miles of hands-free driving (on the highway) since the system was introduced back in July of last year.
However, through software updates, the carmaker is looking to bring BlueCruise to even more customers, including those who bought vehicles before the technology was launched. According to Ford, nearly 15,000 2021 F-150 and Mustang Mach-E buyers have completed these updates, with another 35,000 to come.
As of right now, roughly 66,500 Ford customers can sit back and relax on the highway, allowing their Blue Oval-badged vehicle to do all the work.
“We are rapidly increasing the number of digital vehicles on the road with new services that create ‘always-on’ customer relationships with great software experiences,” said company CEO Jim Farley. “BlueCruise is a great example as customers have driven more than 10 million miles hands-free in just one year since we launched the capability and delivered it with a Ford Power-Up software update.”
Ford is said to be using anonymized data insights that customers share with the company voluntarily, which in turn help make BlueCruise even better with regards to visuals, sensing and steering.
Ford owners have more than doubled their hands-free highway mileage in the last month alone (from 4.5 million miles to 10.6 million miles), with recent BlueCruise data showing that most of this hands-free driving is taking place on highways between Dallas and Houston, Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, and Cape Canaveral and Ft. Lauderdale.
“Ford Power-Up technology is the gift that keeps giving. Ford BlueCruise software updates are a powerful example of this. One day you’re driving normally and the next hands-free,” added Farid Abdulhadi, program manager, Ford Power-Up Technology. “Ford is helping lead the mainstream adoption of advanced software update capability, similar to how smartphones changed the world of flip phones.”
Among the highlights of this most recent update are the games that are now available on the Mach-E, and new productivity features for the F-150, to go with all the charging and driving upgrades.
