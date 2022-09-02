Ford Will Unveil New Mustang With Costume Contest and Parade

The automobile world will get its first official look at the 2024 Mustang when it is introduced at Ford's The Stampede on September 14th. The event comes three days before the start of the North American International Auto Show happening in the shadows of the Ford headquarters in Detroit, Michigan.
As part of celebrating the seventh generation of one of the most iconic automobile brands in the world, the company will be holding a Best Stang Decade contest. Contestants should be attired in clothing that represents their favorite decade of the Mustang's existence dating back to the 60s. They will be judged by a panel of Hour Detroit magazine and other experts and celebrities.
Two finalists from each decade will be chosen for a total of twelve. The top costume overall will receive a two-year lease on an all-new Mustang GT, followed by the runner-up receiving an early drive of the car. Third place will be rewarded with a hot lap in the Mustang with a Ford Performance driver.
The Stampede will start with a parade of Mustangs from the Ford World Headquarters to the reveal event at Detroit's Hart Plaza. Mustang owners can register to take part in the event convoy that begins at 5:30 pm EDT. Upon arrival at Hart Plaza, attendees can expect food and musical entertainment before the 8 pm EDT global introduction of the 2024 Mustang.
It will be interesting to see the outfits of the drastically different decades. The 60s were known as the Hippie generation, so expect tie-dyed clothing. Tight pants and disco music took over the 70s. The 80s were marked by pop culture and heavy metal hair bands but, not a great period for the pony. The '90s brought in leather pants, cropped tops, and platform shoes while the 2000s went a bit retro, I believe. The second decade of the 2000s ushered in individuality and a 'who cares?' look.
