Low-Mile, Crimson 1994 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Will Certainly Not Bloody Your Wallet

Not always beloved by everyone, the fourth-generation Ford Mustang is today credited with saving the pony car segment as we know it (front engine, RWD). Sure, it looks quirky, especially before the New Edge period, but it does have other arguments.
For example, it could be used as an untamed supercharged witness of the roaring yet quirky-styled 1990s. This is all thanks to the introduction of the SN-95-based small block 5.0-liter Ford Mustang SVT Cobra that picked up where the ultra-limited Fox Body 1993 Cobra and Cobra R left off.
Now with completely new looks, it (almost) bridged the gap with the Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 or Pontiac Firebird Formula and Trans Am, all the while adding vastly improved ride characteristics, better handling, new styling, and better ergonomics over its direct predecessor. Yep, it was quirky, but today that is a wonderful way to stand out in any crowd, right?
If you agree, then perhaps this low-mileage, crimson 1994 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra will be your cup of tea, especially since it will not bring any blood stains to your wallet when the Sherman, Texas-based PC Classic Cars representative asks to write up the check. But first, the highlights.
So, the factory Rio Red paintjob shines all over the place, including on a 1996 model year replacement hood, and bodes great for the 18-inch gold and chrome SVE wheels shod in 275/35-18 tires. The original tan leather interior has the 1990s atmosphere written all over it, complete with bucket seats and a center console, plus powered windows, locks, and mirrors, as well as an aftermarket audio system.
Under that wrong hood sits, fortunately, an original Powerdyne-supercharged, aluminum heads 5.0-liter V8 engine, and it sends all those mighty ponies to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual transmission. There are also SVE lowering springs and 3:73 gears, while the odometer currently shows just 33k miles (a little over 53k kilometers) and the asking price is just $25,500!
Now with completely new looks, it (almost) bridged the gap with the Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 or Pontiac Firebird Formula and Trans Am, all the while adding vastly improved ride characteristics, better handling, new styling, and better ergonomics over its direct predecessor. Yep, it was quirky, but today that is a wonderful way to stand out in any crowd, right?
If you agree, then perhaps this low-mileage, crimson 1994 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra will be your cup of tea, especially since it will not bring any blood stains to your wallet when the Sherman, Texas-based PC Classic Cars representative asks to write up the check. But first, the highlights.
So, the factory Rio Red paintjob shines all over the place, including on a 1996 model year replacement hood, and bodes great for the 18-inch gold and chrome SVE wheels shod in 275/35-18 tires. The original tan leather interior has the 1990s atmosphere written all over it, complete with bucket seats and a center console, plus powered windows, locks, and mirrors, as well as an aftermarket audio system.
Under that wrong hood sits, fortunately, an original Powerdyne-supercharged, aluminum heads 5.0-liter V8 engine, and it sends all those mighty ponies to the rear wheels through a five-speed manual transmission. There are also SVE lowering springs and 3:73 gears, while the odometer currently shows just 33k miles (a little over 53k kilometers) and the asking price is just $25,500!