1968 Ford Mustang Found Under a Cover After 15 Years Is a Totally Surprising Pony

The engine lineup available on the 1968 Mustang was very similar to the one offered by Ford on the model year 1967, though it also came with several changes, especially on the larger V8 engines.
The base six-cylinder engine available on the T-code Mustang was the same 200 (3.3-liter) Thriftpower as before, this time with the power dropped from 120 horsepower to 115 horsepower.
The base V8, on the other hand, was fitted on C-code models and came in the form of a 289 (4.7-liter) with a 2-barrel carburetor. Again, the power was reduced from 200 horsepower to 195 horsepower. The 4-barrel sibling, previously offered on A-code Mustangs, was no longer available on the 1968 model, with Ford this time betting big on the all-new 302 (4.9-liter) small-block.
First of all, the F-code Mustang was powered by the 2-barrel version of this engine, therefore getting an output of 210 horsepower. The 4-barrel configuration, on the other hand, was available on the J-code model with 230 horsepower.
This Mustang project that recently made its way to eBay has been sitting under a cover for no more, no less than 15 years, and according to the VIN code, it was powered by the said 302 4-barrel. In other words, it’s a J-code Mustang, and the VIN confirms this – seller kgaryk14 actually claims this is a 1969 model, but this is most likely just a typing error.
Given the car is still entirely original, the same engine continues to be under the hood today, though we have no information as to whether it’s running or not.
At first glance, the pony looks quite solid, though any potential buyer should just check out the undersides and the floors for signs of rust damage.
The vehicle isn’t selling for cheap, as the seller expects to get no more, no less than $11,000 for the car, though some other offers might also be considered.
