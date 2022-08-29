First Wash and Detail of 1987 Ford Mustang Abandoned for 25 Years Is Like Yin and Yang

Alex Palmeri of LegitStreetCars has an obsession with rescuing dead cars. By dead, I mean abandoned, owner-lost-hope, ready-to-sell for a dime kind of vehicles. Most times, he’s lucky to bring them to life (on site) by doing a few touch-ups. Sometimes he’s not so fortunate. He recently rescued an abandoned Fox Body Ford Mustang GT and got it running. In his latest episode, he does the first wash and detailing after 25 years of sitting outside.

11 photos