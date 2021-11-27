The Mustang That Saved the Pony Car

Today we are continuing our journey through the Concept to Reality series with one of the most successful sportscars of its time: the fourth-generation Mustang.
In 1993, at the North American International Motor Show, Ford finally had the final answer it needed or the Fox-body successor when it unveiled the Mustang Mach III concept. The car's sleek, fluid lines were very attractive, and the scoops placed in front of the rear wheels confirmed that it was a rear-wheel drive vehicle, which calmed-down purists. On top of that, a 450 hp supercharged V8 roared under the pony-car's hood.
Usually, concept cars are shown long before production models. But sometimes, carmakers are just teasing future products less than a year before launch since they are afraid of competition. Yet, those last-minute show cars confirm or deny if the projects are on the right path or not. Then, if the public gets scared, they postpone the launch and adjust the design.
In the mid-80s, Ford thought about making a sports car together with Mazda, and named it Mustang. But that idea was changed after more than 30,000 letters of protest landed on Ford's desks in Dearborn. The carmaker decided to postpone the next generation but make it properly, with a rear-wheel drive and, of course, an option for a V8 under the hood. Four-bangers were off the table. Finally, in 1990, the design for the fourth-generation Mustang was almost finished, and it was signed by Patrick Schiavone. He made the final touches in 1991, adding the sloped rear window.
In 1992, Ford launched the Mondeo, which was an instant hit. Its curved lines and body panels launched a new trend on the market. Schiavone followed the same path when he penned the Mustang's fourth generation. But he went over the edge when he made the Mustang Mach III concept. There was literally no straight line on the entire vehicle. Moreover, the prototype showed a sloped rear end.
When the production model of the fourth-generation Mustang broke covers in the autumn of 1993, it was like a revelation. Schiavone is often credited as the Mustang savior. Yet, the engineering department played an important role as well. They placed trustworthy engines under the hood and matched the car's overall look.
Mustang was a massive success. In ten years, Ford sold the car in over to 1.5 million units in both shapes, coupe and convertible. That's how a successful design looks, and the final product was announced by the Mach III. More importantly, Ford kept its promise, and that's what mattered most.
The concept car showed a two-seat interior divided by a body-colored center console and center stack that was highly appreciated by the public. Its overall look was like it was melting on the road. Also, the windshield was too short. Schiavone placed a pair of air-intakes in front of the rear wheels, resembling those installed on the Mustang's first generation.Another unknown reaction was about the greenhouse's shape. Traditionally, Mustangs wore a three-box-shape bodywork, but the fastback versions were highly appreciated as well. Unlike its predecessors, the Mustang's fourth iteration was not available with the same sedan-type greenhouse. During the 1993 NAIAS, most customers asked about the fastback version. Just a quick reminder: John Oros made the first-gen Mustang fastback project without Ford's approval, but when the top management saw the result, they gave him the green light.
When the production model of the fourth-generation Mustang broke covers in the autumn of 1993, it was like a revelation. Schiavone is often credited as the Mustang savior. Yet, the engineering department played an important role as well. They placed trustworthy engines under the hood and matched the car's overall look.
But the overall design pleased customers. It wasn't as swept as the Mach III, yet, its look was aggressive enough. Those fake side intakes were meant to cool the rear brakes, but that could actually happen only if they were wide. But that didn't matter, as long as they looked cool.
Inside, the dashboard featured a twin-cockpit design, with the tall center console creating an individual space for the driver and the side passenger. Just like on the Fox-body Mustang, the rear bench was useful only for kids or short adults. But that didn't matter that much. Nobody bought it for the rear seats anyway.