The Mustang That Saved the Pony Car

The concept car showed a two-seat interior divided by a body-colored center console and center stack that was highly appreciated by the public. Its overall look was like it was melting on the road. Also, the windshield was too short. Schiavone placed a pair of air-intakes in front of the rear wheels, resembling those installed on the Mustang's first generation.



But the overall design pleased customers. It wasn't as swept as the Mach III, yet, its look was aggressive enough. Those fake side intakes were meant to cool the rear brakes, but that could actually happen only if they were wide. But that didn't matter, as long as they looked cool.



Inside, the dashboard featured a twin-cockpit design, with the tall center console creating an individual space for the driver and the side passenger. Just like on the Fox-body Mustang, the rear bench was useful only for kids or short adults. But that didn't matter that much. Nobody bought it for the rear seats anyway.

