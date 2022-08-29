Boots Camper Van Is a Creative DIY Project, Has a Large Kitchen and a Bedroom/Office Area

Ever since the beginning of the van life movement, camper builders have preferred the convenience of Ford vans. They are affordable, small enough to be easily handled on the road, and easy to convert. This DIY project is a great example of how you can achieve your dream of visiting the world on a budget.
The van build you see before you is dubbed Boots and it is the creation of a young couple. Simone started to convert the Ford van herself but met Nick along the way and he enthusiastically joined the project. The two managed to complete their build just in time to offer themselves a summer to remember, traveling the country and exploring all its beauties.
With space almost always being an issue with this type of camper vans, Boots had to be cleverly organized to meet the needs of the two, for whom cooking and entertaining were the first priorities.
Simone and Nick’s tiny house on wheels comes with an impressive galley that offers plenty of butcher block countertop space, a deep sink, and large drawers and cabinets for storing all the essentials. There’s also a two-burner propane stove in the kitchen, a 12V fridge, and a small, pull-out pantry.
As fas as the bathroom of the Boots goes, there’s a portable toilet and a DIY standing shower the two have come up with, which involves using some ceiling hooks and a countertop that flips up (You’ll get a better idea of how it works when watching the video below.)
The couple used a lot of burlap for the ceiling and the walls of the van, out of the desire to cut weight as much as possible.
Finally, the bedroom area inside the Boots van comes with a 10-speed MaxxAir fan in the ceiling, just above the beds. The bedroom also converts into a U-shaped lounge area for entertaining guests, or into an office space, as the two also work while on the road. When in sleeping mode, the bed turns into an almost queen-sized one, which is spacious enough for two adults. Both beds also offer storage space underneath.
You can take a closer look at the DIY camper van in Tiny Home Tours' video below.
