Turbo Mustang Drags Fox Body, S197s, Turtle LS Miata, 2JZ Camaro, Obliteration Follows

After a trio of feisty videos focused on some of the coolest apparitions at the recent DiabloSport Horsepower Wars and Modern Street HEMI Shootout drag race series, the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube circles back a little. But we are not sad at all, given the TX2K22 brawls and bonus footage.
The organizers said TX2K22 (March 16th to 22nd) would be the “premier motorsports event of the year,” and the event certainly did not disappoint with massive crowds, crashes, or nail-biting moments. They also had a few unsuspecting heroes, such as this single-yet-massive turbo-equipped blue S197 Ford Mustang that was crowned as king of the Street Car Class – Champ.
And the video embedded below has all the rounds that took place at the Houston Raceway Park in Baytown, Texas. But even though we already know the outcome, fret not, it pays off to join the ‘Stang owner for these thrill rides. First off, a Fox Body delivers from the 0:40 mark the smoothest wheelie we have ever seen and narrowly gets beaten in the process (8.38s vs. 8.45s passes).
Round two, from 1:08, sees another S197 Mustang try to take away the glory but to no avail (8.35s vs. 8.57s runs), while the semi-finals even have a team sibling brawl from the 1:46 mark. And this is where things start to get heated: 8.21s versus 8.29s passes, while the finals from the 2:28 mark at long last saw a different competitor instead of a Blue Oval of the Mustang variety.
Even better, the last TX2K22 skirmish for the class was between the S197 and the renowned turbo LS-swapped Mazda MX-5 Miata (aka “Turtle”), a little rascal that certainly has everyone giving their best when around it: 8.25s for Mustang vs. 8.31s for the Chevy-powered Mazda. And that is not all, folks, because there is more (bonus) footage after that, including a Bradenton fight with a Toyota 2JZ Chevy Camaro at the 5:42 mark.
