Chevy Truck Gives Some Tough Drag Racing LUV to Turbo Mustangs and 2JZ Camaro

As promised by the organizers, the “premier motorsports event of the year,” TX2K22 (March 16-22), had it all: huge audiences, crashes of all sorts, and nail-biting moments. And there’s on-point coverage, too.
With an event of this magnitude, it pays off big time to be there in the audience. However, not everyone had the chance to fill the stands at Houston Raceway Park in Texas for the crash, bang, boom of the crazy carnage variety. Do not feel too sad about it, as many outlets are covering both the most spectacular parts (like crashes) and the real-deal action (such as photo-finished moments).
The videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube continues the type of serious exposure on TX2K22 one has come to take for granted from this outlet and most recently prepared an excerpt from the Street Car Pro class. The focus of the video embedded below is on a 1974 Chevrolet LUV truck, and believe us, this is way more than just a rebadged variant of an Isuzu truck made for the Americas.
Instead, it now comes with sleeper qualities as the light pickup truck packs a turbocharged small block Chevy V8 engine and a host of other unspecified modifications. They are all necessary, as the rivals were also forced-induction heralds and meant business. By the way, we are taken through each round, from qualifying to the finals – so let us kick off the proceeds without any further ado.
During the qualifying round, the “puny” Chevy LUV meets a red Ford Mustang and puts everything into the proper eight-second perspective with an 8.01s pass against the Blue Oval’s 8.62s run. Then, from the 0:48 mark, round one is the place for the first Chevy on Chevy brawl, as an equally crimson Camaro lines up for the challenge and almost produces the surprise.
However, the LUV truck nails the victory by a whisker (flawless 8-second pass against 8.09s run!) and advances to the second round (from the 1:20 mark), where it once again must teach the legendary Mustang GT a little pickup truck lesson. After both dip into the high seven-second bracket (7.84s vs. 7.95s), the Chevy LUV continues its untamed periplus into the semi-finals (at 1:52).
Fittingly, another Blue Oval awaits the green light from the Christmas tree. Even the hoodless Mustang must concede victory to such an odd apparition, and after the 7.93s to 8.11s battle, it is time for the absolute blast. During the final round (from the 2:30 mark), the Chevy LUV faced an equally quirky adversary: a Toyota 2JZ-swapped fourth-generation ‘Maro... but we are going to let you see who nailed the best seven-second result and gathered the laurels!
