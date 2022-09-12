2022 Toyota Tundra and 2022 Lexus NX Recalled for Parking Brake Issue

ECU

Evaluations conducted by the German supplier found that a voltage gap could occur within the Skid Control’s application-specific integrated circuit during the “Motor Test Pulse” self-diagnostic check. Further testing revealed that the element characteristics of the resistors within the ECU’s noise filter cause the voltage gap that renders the parking brake useless.The overcurrent condition of the actuator leads to a failsafe mode that prevents the EPB from being engaged. In other words, both the 2022 Toyota Tundra and 2022 Lexus NX compact utility vehicle fail to comply with federal motor vehicle safety standard number 135. The performance requirement in section 7.12.3 states that “the parking brake system shall hold the vehicle stationary for five minutes in both a forward and reverse direction on the grade,” which the suspect Tundra and NX clearly do not.No fewer than 83,725 vehicles are called back. Recalled Tundras were produced from May 28th, 2021 through August 22nd, 2022. As for the NX, build dates range from April 8th, 2021 through August 22nd, 2022. Toyota lists no fewer than five brake actuator assemblies in the attached document: 44050-0C340, 44050-0C350, 44050-0C360, 44050-78320, 44050-F6010.Owner notification letters will be mailed by October 31st, and a copy of the draft owner notification letter will be submitted as soon as possible. Dealers have been informed of this software-based issue back on September 1st.Subject vehicles will have their Skid Control ECU reprogrammed at no cost to the owners. Toyota failed to mention how the recall condition was corrected in production by German supplier Robert Bosch GmbH, but chances are that Toyota told Bosch to use the improved software version.