Hot on the heels of Ford of America's 2022 F-150 Lightning EV truck offering more horsepower (up to 580 ponies), more range (320 miles/515 km), and more payload capacity, the European subsidiary has also announced an incremental update for the other major EV in the Blue Oval lineup.
Just in time for the upcoming fishing - err, sorry - road trip season, Ford of Europe has recently announced their zero-emission Mustang Mach-E battery-powered crossover SUV has gained a rating boost in terms of braked towing capacity. The extended range models (both rear-wheel drive and AWD versions) are now rated at exactly 1,000 kg – which is 2,205 lbs. across the English Channel and the great pond (aka the Atlantic Ocean).
That means, according to the second-largest Big Detroit Three automaker, its dedicated EV crossover will be fine when customers tow a typical small or average-sized fiberglass fishing boat. Additional improvements have also targeted a reduction of the charging time between 80 and 90% capacity from 52 minutes to a mere 15 minutes, as well as a careful recalibration of the EV’s one-pedal driving feature.
With these subtle modifications, which should offer even silkier performance at lower speeds and better overall comfort, Ford hopes the Mustang Mach-E will continue to win new fans for the brand, as 88% of the crossover EV’s customers have been “stolen” from other car nameplates.
“The towing upgrade for Mustang Mach-E is one of several free updates we’re continuing to make in hardware and software or through homologation to give owners the best experience possible,” said This Woelpern, the general manager for imports at Ford of Europe.
The company has also promised to deliver new upgrades through both software and homologation updates, while further over-the-air enhancements are currently being planned to maintain the feeling that Mustang Mach-E vehicles are a continuously improving EV series.
