302-Powered 1965 Ford Ranchero Shows the Right Amount of Patina

Introduced in December 1956, the Ranchero predates the Chevrolet El Camino that everybody seems to lust after. No fewer than 508,355 units were sold in 22 years, with engine options ranging from the 90-horsepower 144 Thriftpower to potent V8s such as the 428 Cobra Jet.
The pictured ute is a 1965 model based on the first digit of the vehicle identification number. Manufactured at the Lorain assembly plant in Ohio, chassis number 5H27C123799 is rocking low-back seats rather than the factory-issue bench. The fifth digit refers to the 289 Windsor, a stout engine that cranks out 200 horsepower thanks to a two-barrel Autolite carburetor.
Popping the hood reveals a different engine, though. Fitted with a 302 Windsor that flaunts a “289 high performance” sticker on the chrome-finish air cleaner, this lump breathes through a Weiand aluminum intake manifold and a 650-cfm Holley four-barrel carburetor. Exhaust gases are routed through long-tube headers, and a Howe aluminum radiator keeps this engine cool with the help of dual electric fans. Augmented with aluminum roller rockers, the V8 had its oil and coolant replaced in preparation for sale.
Offered with fewer than 10,000 miles (approximately 16,000 kilometers) on the clock, the Falcon-based truck is rolling on Kumho and BFGoodrich radial tires mounted on staggered wheels from American Racing. Equipped with a front brake line-lock system, an export brace, Monte Carlo bar, four-link rear suspension, Aldan American rear coilovers, upgraded front springs, and Koni front shocks, the blue-painted Ranchero had its front disc brakes, wheel bearings, and coilovers replaced under current ownership.
Further boasting a Hurst shifter connected to a Tremec five-speed manual transmission, AM/FM/cassette stereo, adjustable seat rails, and black vinyl upholstery, the 1965 model is fitted with a Mooneyes tachometer mounted to the top of the dashboard. A narrowed 8.8-inch axle with 2.80:1 gears and a little bit of rust on the passenger front fender pretty much seals the deal.
With seven days left on the ticker, this patina-infused Ranchero is going for merely $8,000 on Bring a Trailer at the moment of reporting. The vehicle is located in Palmdale, and features a clean California title in the owner’s name.
