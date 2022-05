Ford Says the F-150 Lightning Is Even More Powerful Than Initially Reported at 580 HP

This applies to both the standard and the extended-range battery packs, where the former now delivers 452 horsepower – up from the targeted 426 ponies originally promised. Meanwhile, the extended-range variant will give you 580 hp, as opposed to the targeted 563 hp figure. Both variants will produce 775 lb-ft (1,050 Nm) of torque, which is more than any other F-150 model ever made.“We were seriously focused on raising the bar on this truck, including after we revealed it, so we can deliver more for our customers,” said F-150 Lightning vehicle engineering manager, Dapo Adewusi. “And our drive for continuous improvement will get a big boost when we start getting feedback and ideas from customers when they receive their Lightnings.”Speaking of which, the Blue Oval’s first-ever fully electric workhorse is already available to order with a starting MSRP of just under $40,000. Meanwhile, the first customer deliveries are expected in the coming days.Aside from the power bump, Ford has also announced an increase in the maximum available payload capacity for the F-150 Lightning , which can now haul an extra 235 lbs (106 kg) for a total of 2,235 lbs (1,014 lbs) when “properly equipped.”Oh, and that’s not all. Back in March, Ford released the final EPA-estimated range figures for all F-150 Lightning trucks, which can now do an extra 20 miles (32 km) in XLT and Lariat trims with the extended range battery – the total EPA estimated range is 320 miles (515 km).“I have been very excited for this truck ever since it debuted a year ago. The experience of driving one was simply amazing,” said one Matthew Brown, a deputy fire marshal who also happens to be an F-150 Lightning customer. “Now you are telling me that it has more horsepower and can haul over a ton of weight in the bed. Absolutely blows my mind!”