Ford Says the F-150 Lightning Is Even More Powerful Than Initially Reported at 580 HP

Well, this is a rather unexpected yet much appreciated "confession" from Ford. The carmaker has just revealed that its fully electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck will offer buyers more power, more payload capacity and even more range than originally targeted back in May of last year, when the EV truck was revealed.
This applies to both the standard and the extended-range battery packs, where the former now delivers 452 horsepower – up from the targeted 426 ponies originally promised. Meanwhile, the extended-range variant will give you 580 hp, as opposed to the targeted 563 hp figure. Both variants will produce 775 lb-ft (1,050 Nm) of torque, which is more than any other F-150 model ever made.
“We were seriously focused on raising the bar on this truck, including after we revealed it, so we can deliver more for our customers,” said F-150 Lightning vehicle engineering manager, Dapo Adewusi. “And our drive for continuous improvement will get a big boost when we start getting feedback and ideas from customers when they receive their Lightnings.”
Speaking of which, the Blue Oval’s first-ever fully electric workhorse is already available to order with a starting MSRP of just under $40,000. Meanwhile, the first customer deliveries are expected in the coming days.
Aside from the power bump, Ford has also announced an increase in the maximum available payload capacity for the F-150 Lightning, which can now haul an extra 235 lbs (106 kg) for a total of 2,235 lbs (1,014 lbs) when “properly equipped.”
Oh, and that’s not all. Back in March, Ford released the final EPA-estimated range figures for all F-150 Lightning trucks, which can now do an extra 20 miles (32 km) in XLT and Lariat trims with the extended range battery – the total EPA estimated range is 320 miles (515 km).
“I have been very excited for this truck ever since it debuted a year ago. The experience of driving one was simply amazing,” said one Matthew Brown, a deputy fire marshal who also happens to be an F-150 Lightning customer. “Now you are telling me that it has more horsepower and can haul over a ton of weight in the bed. Absolutely blows my mind!”
