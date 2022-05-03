7-Second Ford Mustang Boss 302 Wants Nothing More Than to Bully Supercars

Unless you pay attention to that parachute, which is mandatory for ultra-fast machines when hitting the drag strip, or the radials, you might not be able to tell that this previous-gen Ford Mustang is one special car.
But ‘special’ is too soft a word used to describe this monster that has long overcome its OEM status. A 2012 Boss 302, by the looks of it, it was already more than capable of taking on some quick rides when it left the factory floor ten years ago.
However, in the meantime, it has become a supercar killer. Heck, it can even give full-blown hypercars a run for their money, and you don’t have to take our word, or the owner’s, for granted, as its performance speaks for itself.
Filmed at the Street Car Takeover event, hosted at the Rockingham Dragway in North Carolina at the end of last week, this Ford Mustang Boss 302 is capable of doing 8-second runs all day, any day. On one particular run, it did an incredible 7.92 seconds, with a 177.53 mph (285.71 kph) exit speed. Thus, in theory, it should be able to put the bad Rimac Nevera electric hypercar in its corner, which is the quarter-mile record holder for production vehicles.
So, what kind of engine does it rock under that muscular hood? That would be a gen-three Coyote, assisted by no less than two turbochargers. The owner actually did most of the work by himself in his garage, helped by a few of his friends, which makes this build even more impressive. The guy whose name is written on the dotted line was nice enough to speak about his four-wheeled monster on camera, so make sure you watch the entire video, not only to see it in action, but to find out some of its secrets too.
