Police Claim $704,000 Ford GT Crashed Because of Stick Shift – Owner Denies

Seeing a wrecked 2006 Ford GT is something that will lead gear heads to tears anywhere in the world. This is probably why John Peddie’s pictures on Facebook went viral after he published them on April 29. They showed a damaged 2006 Heritage Edition GT recently bought at a Barrett-Jackson auction in Palm Beach that took place from April 7 until April 9. The car cost $704,000, and the police said the owner lost control because he was “unfamiliar” with a manual gearbox. Robert J. Guarini said that was not the case.
The owner of the Ford GT talked to R&T (Road & Track) to rectify the story. In his words, the pavement was muddy, and the tires were old. That would explain why the Ford GT swerved to the right at 35 mph (56 kph) when he shifted from 1st to 2nd and lost control of the vehicle. The supercar hit a palm tree and landed on a sidewalk pointing to the wrong way of the road. After the crash, it would not move anymore and had several airbags deployed, which led Guarini to ask for a ride home, where he talked to the police by phone.
The police report states that he crashed after downshifting the car because he was “unfamiliar with how to drive stick shift.” It also said that he had a suspended driver’s license and that the Ford GT was unregistered and not covered by insurance.
To R&T, Guarini said that the suspended license was a “clerical error” at Boca Raton’s DMV (department of motor vehicles). Regarding the insurance, he stated that the Ford is covered under an umbrella policy. Sadly for the machine, this kind of insurance only covers injury to others or damages to their possessions, not the policyholders' property. The palm tree did not seem to be damaged.
Guarini did not talk about how skilled he is with vehicles with manual gearboxes. We do not think he would pay $704,000 for a car to learn to drive stick with its 550 hp. At this point, we are more concerned with the fate of this beautiful 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition, hoping that it will soon be back on the road – preferably with new tires.
The police report states that he crashed after downshifting the car because he was “unfamiliar with how to drive stick shift.” It also said that he had a suspended driver’s license and that the Ford GT was unregistered and not covered by insurance.
To R&T, Guarini said that the suspended license was a “clerical error” at Boca Raton’s DMV (department of motor vehicles). Regarding the insurance, he stated that the Ford is covered under an umbrella policy. Sadly for the machine, this kind of insurance only covers injury to others or damages to their possessions, not the policyholders' property. The palm tree did not seem to be damaged.
Guarini did not talk about how skilled he is with vehicles with manual gearboxes. We do not think he would pay $704,000 for a car to learn to drive stick with its 550 hp. At this point, we are more concerned with the fate of this beautiful 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition, hoping that it will soon be back on the road – preferably with new tires.