Police Claim $704,000 Ford GT Crashed Because of Stick Shift – Owner Denies

Seeing a wrecked 2006 Ford GT is something that will lead gear heads to tears anywhere in the world. This is probably why John Peddie’s pictures on Facebook went viral after he published them on April 29. They showed a damaged 2006 Heritage Edition GT recently bought at a Barrett-Jackson auction in Palm Beach that took place from April 7 until April 9. The car cost $704,000, and the police said the owner lost control because he was “unfamiliar” with a manual gearbox. Robert J. Guarini said that was not the case.

9 photos