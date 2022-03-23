Kid Rock Is Selling His 2005 Ford GT, If You Have $500,000 to Spare

Kid Rock, the self-titled un-cancelable artist, is also a passionate car collector, with a keen eye for classics and pure American muscle. As of March 26, his collection is about to be short of one collectible, because he is selling his 2005 Ford GT.
RM Sotheby's has announced that Kid Rock’s 2005 Ford GT will cross the auction block at the upcoming event in Fort Lauderdale, on March 26. A well-maintained example of this model year is estimated at well over $400,000, but this one is expected to fetch between $500,000 and $575,000 due to the celebrity connection.
The GT has been under single ownership with Kid Rock since delivery and, to boot, it’s been well maintained and taken care of. It hasn’t even been driven that much, with the odometer showing just 3,096 miles (4,982 km). Celebrity ownership aside, the GT is a desirable collectible on its own, being one of the 4,000 GTs Ford produced for the 2005 and 2005 model years, and one of 669 units delivered in this particular color scheme: Mark IV Red with full white stripes.
Powered by a supercharged V8 capable of producing 550 hp and delivering a top speed of 205 mph (330 kph), this GT comes with forged aluminum BBS wheels, red-painted brake calipers, and upgraded McIntosh stereo system and subwoofer, as part of the standard spec. Included in the sale is a Ford GT poster signed by designer Camilo Pardo and dedicated to the rapper, reading, “To my buddy Kid Rock ‘One for the road’.”
To further sweeten the pot, Kid Rock is throwing an autographed guitar in the deal. However, the auction house doesn’t show it in any of the available photos.
Kid Rock’s collection includes other impressive vehicles, so chances are he won’t miss the GT that much when it moves to a new owner. The rapper is also the owner of a 1969 Dodge Charger General Lee replica, a customized Camaro SS and a Chevrolet 3100 Pickup, several American trucks and a Rolls-Royce Phantom, a Polaris Slingshot SS-R, and classics like a 1967 Lincoln Continental, a Pontiac Firebird Trans AM, and a 1964 Pontiac Bonneville.
