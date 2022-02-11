Ford GT Production Ending December 2022

Presented in January 2015 in Detroit Motor City, the second-generation GT will be phased out in December 2022 according to a spokesperson.
Speaking to Motor Authority during the Chicago Auto Show, the Blue Oval’s representative made it clear that 2022 is the final year of the V6-engined supercar. Multimatic, the company that manufactures the second-gen GT in Canada, should finish all of the remaining cars in December.
Chassis number 1,100 just rolled off the assembly line in Markham, leaving only 250 vehicles until year’s end. Spokesman Jiyan Cadiz further offered a few details regarding the build numbers for the GT Heritage Edition.
27 examples of the ’66 were built for the 2017 model year, followed by 39 examples of the ’67 for the 2018 model year. The Gulf Livery numbers 100 units in total for 2019 and 2020, while the ’66 Daytona totals 50 units.
Cadiz told Motor Authority that build slots for the Alan Mann Heritage Edition are still available. If you have lots of money burning through your pocket, the ’64 Prototype Heritage Edition can be snapped up as well.
Estimated to retail somewhere around the $500,000 mark, the GT was penned by lifelong Ford Motor Company design employee Chris Svensson. Aged 53, the Brit passed away in July 2018 after a battle with cancer. He is best known for the first-gen Ford Ka that ran from 1996 through 2008.
Originally rated at 647 horsepower and 550 pound-feet (746 Nm), the GT was updated in 2020 to 660 horsepower. A track-focused toy compared to the original GT, the second coming features the Getrag 7DCL750 transmission marketed under the PowerShift moniker. Shared with the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, Mercedes-AMG GT, Ferrari 458 Italia, and Ferrari California, the double-clutch transaxle costs $32,324 to replace.
Every GT comes with a certain string attached. More specifically, owners are prevented from reselling the car for two years after taking delivery.
