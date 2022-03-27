Beautiful Ford GT MKII Offered at No Reserve, Would You Swipe Right?

Almost three years ago, Ford upped the ante by expanding the new-gen GT family with a track-only model. It was called the Ford GT MKII, and only 45 copies were built, including car #12 pictured here.
With 332 miles (534 km) under its belt and less than 8 hours of usage, it is listed by Mecum for their Indy 2022 auction between May 13 and 21. It’s offered at no reserve, and we all know that it will probably fetch a seven-digit sum if it ends up changing hands, don’t we?
Unlike the road-legal model, the GT MKII is not subject to the two-year re-sale restriction, so you won’t need Blue Oval’s blessing to add it to your collection. The listing reveals that it’s in top-notch condition, with white on top of black, the typical aero, Sparco driver’s seat and the optional passenger seat, six-point racing harness, in-car communication, FIA-compliant roll cage, and several other goodies.
The race-derived aerodynamics, including that massive wing out back, improve the downforce by over 400% compared to the street-legal GT. On top of that, it delivers even more performance than the Ford GT racer, so in the right hands, it is one serious machine.
Upgrades have been made to the engine too, a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 in case you forgot. The EcoBoost lump features water spray technology, additional cooling, and a few other mods. The result is a stunning 700 horsepower, or 200 hp more than the race car, which was possible for the simple fact that the MKII did not have to comply with the typical racing regulations.
The original car cover is included with the sale, as well as the service receipts, and other paperwork normally accompanying such rides. So, if you happened to be in the market for a pricey track toy, how much would you be willing to pay for this one?
