2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition Fetched $695,000 at an Online Auction, Things Are Changing

While recently produced Ford GT examples consistently sell above the $1 million mark, the first generation models only now started to attract more than $500,000 bids. Things are changing fast, though, and a 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition sold for $695,000 at an online auction, while another example has the highest bid at $705,000 with eight days before the hammer falls.
With fewer spending options during the pandemic, people turned to the classic car market to invest. This led to an exponential increase in classic cars’ prices, but also to strange developments in the market. The perfect illustration is the iconic Ford GT, which Ford built across two generations. The first one was built between 2004 and 2006, with 4,038 units produced. The second generation started in 2016 and will have the last 1,350th unit built in December this year.
Due to the number of units available on the market, the first-generation Ford GT is nowhere as popular with car collectors as the current generation. Even fewer of the second-generation Ford GTs are for sale now, as those who bought one were prohibited from selling it for two years after the purchase. This explains why the first-generation models sell for roughly half the price of their modern siblings. But things change, and we’ve seen an exponential increase in price for the first-generation Ford GT, while de current models’ prices have remained essentially flat.
A 2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition sold for $695,000 at Bring a Trailer, confirming the upward trend. It’s the highest price for this model so far, but it’s already been surpassed by another example that is currently on auction. The highest bid was at $705,000 at the time of writing, but there are still eight days to go, and this should push the price even higher. It won’t be long before the first-generation GT will catch up with its more modern version’s prices.
The Ford GT sold for $695,000 on Bring a Trailer is one of the only 343 Heritage Edition examples built and is finished in the customary Heritage Blue with Epic Orange accents. The supercharged 5.4-liter V8 is factory rated for 550 horsepower and is paired to a Ricardo six-speed manual transmission. The car was delivered to British Columbia, Canada, and the window sticker still shows the original price of 208,995 CAD.
