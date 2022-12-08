Limited-Edition Louis Vuitton Snowboard Is How You Do Winter in Style

No respectable fashionista is worthy of the name if they don’t have their accessory game on at all times. Giant design house Louis Vuitton is here to make sure you have that, even at the slopes. Fashion is a never-ending grind, you know.
Every once in a while, Louis Vuitton steps out of its comfort zone to deliver unique and highly collectible accessories, reserved exclusively for its established clientele, which is just a delicate way of saying that they're priced prohibitively. Some of those are sporting goods, some are fashion items inspired by unrelated industries, like the airplane-shaped handbag that was viciously mocked online, and some are gadgets. Even Louis Vuitton bicycles exist, and their value is to be found mostly in the LV branding.
One thing is certain: whenever the giant fashion house puts its LV branding on a product, it comes with instant value as a status symbol. And it sells out within minutes. Ok, so make that two things that are certain.
This one is also bound for the same fate, especially given its limited-edition status. It’s a snowboard designed by none other than genius designer Virgil Abloh, the late artistic designer for Luis Vuitton’s menswear line. Only 100 units of the LV snowboard will be made, and even if one is priced at an eye-watering $7,450, don’t bet on them being available for too long. If the Louis Vuitton association won’t help with selling out, the fact that it was designed by Abloh certainly will.
This season, there’s only one way to do winter right, and that’s with the Marble snowboard. It’s not made of actual marble, don’t be silly, but of a mix of wood with composite and stainless steel, and it’s designed to carve and ride over deep powder with the same ease.
It features a classic camber and a progressive tip, and it draws its name from the emerald green marble pattern throughout, which is a nod to the stage on which the Men’s Fall-Winter 2021 collection was presented. The LV initials stand out in raised fluorescent green, but also in a more literal sense, because they’re unmissable due to their location in the center of the board.
Seeing how Louis Vuitton was selling an LV-monogrammed kite in a canvas bag a couple of years ago for a little over $10,000 before taxes, even though there was nothing special about it, the Marble snowboard seems like a sweet deal. Unlike the kite, at least the snowboard is actually good for something – if you know your way around the slopes. It’s also part of the Winter 2022 collection, so think of it as your sporty ticket into the world of the true fashionistas.
