Pre-Final 1983 Subaru GL Wagon Ideas for Gymkhana ‘Huckster’ Were Digitally Wilder

By now, every automotive enthusiast out there has probably seen the 2022 edition of Gymkhana, with Travis Pastrana behind the wheel directing the crazy stunts of the 862-hp ‘Huckster’ Subaru GL Wagon.
If not, better catch up to speed – and we have the video embedded below so you can enjoy it fast and wild, as per tradition. Afterward, let us dive a little behind the digital scenes, shall we? So, everything started back in June, when Hoonigan Industries and Subaru of America first showed the ‘Family Huckster.’
That was a wild-styled 1983 Subaru GL station wagon that morphed in complete secrecy from a vintage car into an 862-horsepower beast with active aerodynamics and the desire to fly above choppers, among other stuff. After the Goodwood FoS presentation, there was a period of silence, up until early December when we got the traditional teaser for the upcoming madness.
Then, boom, Gymkhana 2022 dropped like a tropical storm (it’s set in Florida, after all), complete with mayhem and madness to potentially compile the world’s coolest automotive video – or at least the wildest, with Pastrana upholding the Ken Block legacy beyond the call of duty. Anyway, now the making-of-bits are starting to surface.
For example, the design of the 1983 ‘Huckster’ GL wagon belongs to Khyzyl Saleem, the virtual artist better known as the_kyza on social media, who was deeply involved with the creation of Travis Pastrana’s Gymkhana 2022 vehicle. He even created the bespoke KMC wheels or the interior touches, and of course, there were a few iterations before a final one was approved.
As such, seen here is the ‘pre-final’ build, one that is just as bonkers as the real car – and even includes a couple of wilder touches, such as the hood’s spare wheel (a nod to the original Subaru Leone) or the skis on the roof, among others. By the way, the author promises that more prior variations are coming, so stay tuned.
