Audi RS 7 Virtually Morphs Into a Coupe to Better Rival the Likes of the Two-Door BMW M8

Over the years, there have been talks about new body styles of the A7 / S7 / RS 7. However, Audi isn’t willing to risk it, especially in today’s crossover-infested industry, so their executive models will remain five-door liftbacks only, as far as the current generation is concerned anyway.
Now that we removed that weight from our chest, let’s take a look at a hypothetical two-door variant of the Audi RS 7 Performance, as imagined by j.b.cars and shared on social media a few hours ago.
The digital artist’s proposal is very simple and follows the overall design of the real thing up to the A pillars, albeit with smaller and smoked headlamps, and more black trim. It has long doors to enhance ingress and egress for those sitting at the back and bigger three-quarter panels.
Compared to the real Audi RS 7, the two-door derivative, which would inevitably gun for the likes of the BMW M8 Coupe, has an identical wheelbase length, so it would offer the same amount of space at the rear, though we reckon the cargo area would be on the slightly smaller side. As for the final update, it revolves around the privacy windows.
Overall, such a body style would work, as it would offer those who have a soft spot for the four-ring brand’s cars a GT-like approach to the executive segment. Power would still be supplied by the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 as in the real Audi RS 7 Performance, which is rated at 621 hp (630 ps / 463 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque. The all-wheel drive machine has a top speed capped at 174 mph (280 kph) and can deal with the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in just 3.4 seconds, a 0.2-second improvement over the non-Performance derivative.
