Audi RS 6 and RS 7 Quench Their Extra-Power and Less-Weight Thirst With 2023 Upgrade

Audi has just made the RS 6 Avant and RS 7 Sportback ‘performance’ a bit more interesting for the new model year, with more power and less weight being on menu now.
Bigger turbos and 2.6 instead of 2.4 bars in the 4.0-liter V8 have bumped the output and torque by 30 ps (30 hp / 22 kW) and 50 Nm (37 lb-ft), to 630 ps (621 hp / 463 kW) and 850 Nm (627 lb-ft). From 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph), they are 0.2 seconds quicker, dealing with the sprint in 3.4 seconds. Reduced sound insulation between the engine bay and cockpit amplifies the soundtrack.
Since the RS Dynamic Package is standard, the top speed stands at 280 kph (174 mph), and this bundle also brings all-wheel steering and quattro sport differential at the rear. Customers can pay more for the RS Dynamics Package plus, which increases the top speed to 304 kph (189 mph), and also brings ceramic brakes with gray, blue, or red discs that measure 440 mm (17.3 in) at the front and 370 mm (14.6 in) at the rear.
The Ingolstadt brand is offering the RS 6 and RS 7 performance in three trim levels. The base model is very well equipped, getting matte gray 22-inch wheels, 360-degree cameras, park assist pack, head-up display, and Bang & Olufsen premium audio, from £112,650 (equal to $135,588) for the RS 6, and £116,305 (US$139,987) for the RS 7 in the UK, where deliveries will commence next April.
Getting the Carbon Black variants means paying at least £121,600 (US$146,360) and £125,255 (US$150,759), respectively. This one features matte black 22-inch wheels wrapped in 285/30 Continental Sport Contact 7 tires, several matte carbon accents, and Dinamica headliner inside. The Carbon Vorsprung sits at the top of the range and comes with carbon twill inlays, and Night Vission assistant, priced from £130,050 ($156,531) for the RS 6, and £133,705 ($160,930) for the RS 7.
