The 2022 Audi RS 7 exclusive edition Limited to 23 Units in the United States

Audi has unleashed yet another special edition of a RennSport model. The so-called exclusive edition is limited to 23 units in the United States, each priced at $165,400, not including $1,095 for destination and delivery.
By comparison, the RS 7 starts at $118,500 at press time. It’s also worth mentioning that $165,400 is enough for a well-equipped Porsche 911, but still, the Neunelfer doesn’t have the rear legroom of the exclusive edition.
An educated guess for the lowercase letters would be quattro GmbH, the high-performance subsidiary known as Audi Sport GmbH since 2016. Characterized by refined styling elements both inside and outside, this fellow is finished in Mamba Black pearl-effect paint with blue undertones.
Front and rear carbon-ceramic brakes with blue-painted calipers bring the point home, and the Carbon optics package further sweetens the deal. Carbon-finished mirrors, front spoiler, and rear diffuser elements join black rings and badges. The 22-inch wheels, finished in gloss anthracite, flaunt 285/30 performance tires, as expected of a quattro-equipped supersedan.
Laser-technology lighting, LED high beams, black leather upholstery, the exclusive extended leather package, exclusive floor mats with black leather edges, a Dinamica-wrapped headliner, and Sepang Blue stitching pretty much sum up the visual makeover. Expected to arrive at U.S. dealers late in the summer, the 2022 Audi RS 7 exclusive edition boasts a 4.0-liter V8.
Advertised under the TFSI moniker for turbo fuel stratified injection, the twin-turbocharged engine cranks out a mighty 591 horsepower and 590 pound-feet (800 Nm) of torque without breaking a sweat. Audi quotes 3.5 seconds to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour), which is pretty impressive for such a heavy car, and a top speed of 190 miles per hour (306 kph).
The Sport exhaust system helps the force-fed powerplant sing the song of its people loud and clear through a pair of black-finished exhaust tips.
