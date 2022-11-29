Rallye Red 1970 Plymouth AAR Cuda Is All Matching and Perfect

In the world of classic performance cars, the name Plymouth Cuda is one of the most revered. Launched into the muscle car wars as an offshoot of the already spectacular Barracuda pony car, it managed to impress to such a degree that it still sells for incredible sums even today.
But even within the Cuda family there are distinctions to be made, meaning some of these vehicles are a bit more special than others. Like say AAR Cudas, those All American Racers machines pushed for and by Swede Savage and Dan Gurney.
AAR Cudas were only made for one model year, in 1970, and come with equipment and features one will find nowhere else in the car family’s lineage. Things like the fiberglass air hood with hold-down pins, the radio antenna mounted on the rear fender or, more importantly, factory multiple carburation slapped onto the 340ci engine.
You’ll find all of the above on the 1970 Plymouth AAR Cuda we have here as well. We’re talking about a restored to “like original specs” Rallye Red over red example that comes with a matching numbers engine and 4-speed transmission – and it’s available for purchase during the Mecum auction in Kissimmee, Florida, in early January.
The car can be seen standing on 15-inch Rallye wheels shod in staggered Goodyear Polyglas GT tires. Its doors open to high-back bucket seats in red, with the vista in front of the driver’s one partially occupied by a Rallye dash with tachometer.
Sporting a black vinyl top and black hood as the only large sources of distraction from all that red, the 1970 Plymouth AAR Cuda is going with no reserve next year, complete with a Dave Wise inspection report and Chrysler Registry report as documentation. No mention is made as to how much the car is expected to fetch.
