Not Even a Hardcore Purist Would Resist This 900-HP 1970 Plymouth Superbird Restomod

The 1970 Plymouth Superbird might not be as rare as the Charger Daytona, but it still holds its own among ultra-rare classic racers. Inspired by the spirit of competition, this classic track bird was built in almost 2,000 examples. According to experts, nearly half the original number still exists today as show cars, project builds, restomods and barn finds waiting to be discovered.
Anyone running a classic car project understands it's not an easy or cheap affair. A lot of hours, money, and effort go into re-creating a seasoned legend.
There are two types of car restorers, those that rebuild to preserve and those that restore to relive a vehicle's past glory. The latter don't get enough credit for their work, but what's good in a car if it doesn't drive?
Sean of AutotopiaLA recently featured a rare 1970 Plymouth Superbird by Salvaggio Auto designs that debuted at the 2022 SEMA show. Thanks to its custom BASF exterior finish, it's a work of wonder and a nod to its 'pretty blue' heritage color.
"This one was in such disarray that the owner opted to, rather than restoring it to its original condition, to do what he did, which was to fully completely restomod a real 1970 Superbird," Sean revealed.
Now purists wouldn't hold this '70 Plymouth Superbird in high regard, but as Sean explains, there's a whole new feel when you go modern but still retain many classic elements in a car.
The choice of power for this classic racer will blow your mind. Under the hood, it packs a 900 hp (912 ps) fully built Hellcat powerplant running Demon cams, Redeye supercharger, CPP pistons, bigger injectors – the whole shebang that'll give you terrible gas mileage but excellent power down a straight line.
It's also connected to a built 8-speed Redeye automatic transmission and runs on a custom chassis done by Detroit Speed.
"For me, this is another one of those I put in the category of the true definition of a Restomod, which is fully restoring this car and yet modifying it but knowing where to not change things," Sean of AutotopiaLA confessed.
We recommend watching the video below.
PS: You'll love what Salvaggio Auto Designs did with the interior.
