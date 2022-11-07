Dodge Demon Drags Supercharged Ford Mustang GT, Someone Feels Like Cannon Fodder

When it was introduced, back in 2018, the modern Dodge Demon was neither a Dart fastback coupe revival nor a production version of the affordable sports car concept from 2007.
Instead, it was truly the absolute pinnacle of the Challenger series, up to that moment. Developed as a limited production widebody series of extreme drag race levels of performance, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon used the legendary 6.2-liter V8 with a 2.7-liter supercharger, reaching up to 808 or 840 hp, depending on the fuel.
Almost half a decade later, the Dodge Demon still makes for a big show whenever it appears at a local dragstrip. But there is no need to take our word for granted. Instead, let us give you a cool example courtesy of the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube, who has a muscle vs. muscle car piece of feisty action (series) from Orlando Speed World Dragway.
The Orlando, Florida-based raceway was home to a veritable muscle car war during the footage embedded below (uploaded on November 5th) and everything was put into the proper perspective by the very first encounter. It’s one of the third aftermarket degree, as the dark and menacing Ford Mustang duking it out with the equally dark and menacing Demon was of the thoroughly supercharged variety.
The channel’s host guessed a Whipple was behind the shenanigans, but it might not matter too much, in the end. This is because – according to the track’s light – the one being used as cannon fodder was the feisty Blue Oval, not the Dodge, even though the ETs (10.54s versus 10.55s) suggested otherwise. Anyway, that is not all, rest assured. From the 0:46 mark, the big and brawny Dodge Demon also met with other Mopars, including a nitrous-fed Challenger Scat Pack, as well as a couple of Charger SRT Hellcats.
