Sweet Lemon Twist: 1970 Plymouth Superbird Is All Non-Original HEMI and Available

Iconic cars from times long gone are not that hard to come by, if you know where to look. But that’s only when thinking about these cars in bulk, as taken separately some models are truly difficult to track down and buy, and hence more valuable.
Luckily, there are plenty of auction houses willing to play the middleman, and it’s thanks to the likes of Barrett-Jackson that our eyes get to feast on cool rides like the 1970 Plymouth Superbird now sitting on our screens, looking all Lemon Twist and ready for a new owner.
The car you’re looking at is one of those few mechanical wonders born from the Plymouth Road Runner and boasting references to stock car racing. It’s also one of just 77 built with an automatic transmission that year and now offered with no reserve during the first major sale of next year, taking place in Scottsdale, Arizona, in January.
The car is described as a complete restoration, a return to the original spec down to the smallest of details. I mean, even the trunk is as was, down to the correct pair of jack stands and correct spare tire on the right rim.
Although described as a machine as faithful as possible to its original self, there is one thing that did not come with this car back when it rolled off the factory doors. That would be its engine, which although still is a 426ci HEMI, it is not the original one.
To make up for this shortcoming though, the unnamed shop behind this restoration went above and beyond and re-stamped the block with the correct VIN. The numbers that go with the engine were not disclosed, but expect them to be the factory ones, which are 425 hp and an acceleration time to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds.
No estimate is made as to how much the Lemon Twist 1970 Plymouth Superbird could fetch.
