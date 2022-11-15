This 1959 Chevrolet Corvette Is Roadster Like You’ve Never Seen Before

If there’s one thing we’ve learned over the years by continuously digging up Corvettes from the past is that most of the time people who own and care for them tend to keep the original design lines. After all, such incredible classics are not only pieces of automotive history, but are also worth a lot more if only restored and mildly improved.
That means radical makeovers of old Corvettes do not happen all that often. And when they do, they sure stick out like a sore thumb.
At the end of January, Scottsdale, Arizona is the place where Barrett-Jackson will be holding its first-of-the-year auction. We don’t have the full list of cars going there yet, but the house did begin releasing info on the most high-profile cars to be sold, starting with the 1956 Lincoln Continental we’ve already discussed.
This time, we’re stunned by the arrival into the spotlight of this thing here, a 1959 Corvette modified by California-based Hot Rod Service Company into a roadster the likes of which we rarely get to see.
A glance at it quickly reveals this is no longer the same first-gen Corvette that entered the shop. That’s because it's wider and longer than stock, thanks to the hand-made boxed chassis. On top of that, things like cross bracing, roll bar supports, rear-end housing and a 4-link system with a custom wishbone were fitted.
The shaved body in black comes with tucked bumpers, bulkier rear needed to accommodate the larger Forgeline wheels, front and rear valance panels, and a one-of-a-kind windshield.
Powering the beast is a Chevrolet LS7 engine of undisclosed output, rocking dual cold-air intake and a Chevrolet 6L90E transmission. The thing breaths out through a 3-inch exhaust system coming out through the bumper, while stopping power is ensured by Wilwood hardware.
As usual when it comes with Barrett-Jackson, this custom 1959 Chevrolet Corvette roadster is going under the hammer with no reserve. No mention on how much it is expected to fetch is made.
