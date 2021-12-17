1959 Pontiac Bonneville Restomod With Porsche's Riviera Blue Paint Wants Your Attention

An extensively modified 1959 Pontiac Bonneville coupé with an eye-catching Porsche Riviera Blue paint will be on auction at Barrett-Jackson. The “no reserve” auction is scheduled for January 27-30 in Scottsdale, AZ, so you have all the time to make the necessary arrangements.
According to Barrett-Jackson’s listing, Airpark Motorsports in Scottsdale fully restored the car, with the works taking over two years to complete and no expense spared. As you would expect after such an extensive overhaul, the car is in perfect condition and looks even better than when it was new.
The original chassis on this 1959 Pontiac Bonneville has been replaced with an Art Morrison chassis with rack & pinion power steering. It includes Wilwood disc brakes, a Strange 9-inch rear differential, and a Strange four-corner coilover suspension. The guys from Airpark Motorsports also added custom American Racing wheels and BFGoodrich Rivel S tires for good measure.
It’s good to know the innards of the car are in good working, but what really attracts the potential buyers is the looks. In this department, the famous Riviera Blue paint from the Porsche catalog works wonders, helped by the chrome bits inside and out. The tan leather seats look lovely, while the functionality and comfort were boosted with a custom Rockford Fosgate sound system, Vintage Air climate control, power windows, and power seats.
Under the hood, there’s a 6.2-liter V8 engine coupled to a 4L70E four-speed automatic transmission. The engine is out of sight though, as it features a custom-built airbrushed engine cover. Headlights are also state-of-the-art custom etched Redline Lumtronix LED.
Although no estimates on the cost of restoration were made, this must’ve been expensive, considering all the modifications. This means you should probably expect the biddings to go through the roof, into the six figures territory. The “no reserve” tag on this lot means the car will be sold to the higher bidder no matter how unsatisfactory the bidding is. But that does not mean it will be cheap, especially as no reserve lots attract a lot more bidders.
