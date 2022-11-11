One-Owner 1970 Plymouth Superbird Comes Out of the Barn Following 30-Year Nap

Plymouth's take on the Dodge Charger Daytona, the Superbird arrived for the 1970 model year as a radical, race-spec version of the Road Runner. Come 2022 and it's one of the most sought-after classics from the golden muscle car era.
But it's not quite as rare as the Charger Daytona. While the latter saw daylight in 503 units, the Superbird was built in almost 2,000 examples. How many of them are still around? Well, most experts agree that more than 1,000 Superbirds still exist as of 2022 and that twice as many Charger Daytonas.
The actual number of Superbirds that still run and drive remains a mystery though. We've seen plenty of restored and unrestored survivors at car shows, but many of these "winged warriors" are still sitting in barns and backyards waiting for a second chance at life.
The orange example you see here got lucky and was recently taken out of its barn to be restored. After a whopping 30 years off the road. It's not a super rare HEMI car (only 135 built), but it's one of those one-owner vehicles that you don't see very often.
If you've been following us throughout 2022, this Superbird should look familiar. Because I made another post about it in March when YouTube's "DezzysSpeedShop" documented the Mopar on camera as it was sitting in the barn. Come November and the owner decided it was time to send it to a shop for a full makeover. One that will see it restored to its original specifications.
So what's the story of this "winged warrior?" Well, for starters, it's one of those cars that sat unsold on dealership lots. You see, the Superbird was particularly hard to move when it went on sale and many units remained with their respective dealers as late as 1972. This particular Superbird was sold in 1971.
And most of the damage you see on the body came from years of racing. Yes, this Superbird is one of those "winged warriors" that was put through its paces at the drag strip. How original is it right now? Well, the engine is the only important component it lost on the way, now featuring a replacement 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) V8.
Granted, it won't make as many headlines as an all-original Superbird, but it's still an authentic wing car overall. And the fact that it's finally getting the attention it deserves after 30 years of neglect is great news.
