1970 Plymouth Superbird Convertible That Shouldn't Exist Flaunts Coyote V8 and Big Wing

Plymouth and Dodge built quite a few muscle cars during the golden era and every single one of them was also offered with a convertible top. Except for the Charger Daytona and Superbird, the "winged warriors" that Dodge and Plymouth sold for NASCAR homologation purposes.
But that didn't stop enthusiasts from creating their own drop-tops. There aren't many of them out there but if you're lucky enough you might see one at a Mopar meeting. Just like what happened to Sean of "Junkyards and Barn Finds with Sean," who found a soft-top Superbird conversion at the 2022 Don Garlits Mopar Days.
Like most Superbird convertibles out there, this build is not an original winged Mopar that had its roof chopped off. This Plum Crazy beauty was built out of a wrecked 1970 Plymouth Satellite that the owner purchased back in 1995.
Come 2022, and it's a stunning car that looks very accurate inside and out, big wing and scoops atop the front fenders included. The purple hue matches the original Plum Crazy color that Chrysler offered in the early 1970s, but since it's a Plymouth, we should call it In Violet.
The purple doesn't trickle inside the cabin, but the interior boasts a cool black-and-white two-tone combo. You can't go wrong with that, especially when the soft top is white.
But while it may look like a factory Superbird on the outside, this Plymouth is no longer a Mopar under the hood. Because the owner opted to swap the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) RB it had under the hood for more than two decades with a 5.0-liter Coyote. Yup, I'm talking about a Ford Mustang engine and a swap that most Mopar enthusiasts would describe as "sacrilegious."
The mill in question was sourced from a 2013 Ford Mustang and dropped under the hood in January 2022, so less than a year ago. The Coyote mates to its matching six-speed automatic gearbox. Engine bay footage suggests that the V8 is not entirely stock but we don't get specific info on output.
For reference, the 2013 Mustang GT came with 420 horsepower on tap, which is only five horses short of a HEMI-powered Plymouth Superbird. I guess it's more than enough to burn rubber while doing quarter-mile runs with the top down.
While this Superbird convertible is unique when it comes to underpinnings, it's not the only winged drop-top out there. The owner says there are about a dozen conversions out there. Maybe these will catch on a become six-figure classics at some point?
If you're not a fan of such conversions, the event also included at least a couple of original Plymouth Superbirds. You can see them in the footage below before the drop-top pops up at the 5:48-minute mark.
