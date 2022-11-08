World's Largest Mopar Wing Car Collection Is Loaded With Unique and Expensive Gems

Developed for NASCAR racing and thrown on public roads for homologation purposes, the 1969 Dodge Charger and 1970 Plymouth Superbird were considered quite ugly upon their introduction. Come 2022 and these "Winged Warriors" are among the most sought-after and expensive muscle cars from the golden era.
Yes, a Charger Daytona is not as valuable as a Ferrari 250 GTO. While some examples have changed hands for close to $1 million, most of them fetch less than $500,000. But unless they're missing vital components, these cars are of the six-figure variety.
Are these cars extremely rare? Well, Dodge build 503 Charger Daytonas, while Plymouth sold almost 2,000 Superbirds. Compared to most exotics from the era, I'd say they're not that rare. But because many of these wing cars were wrecked or abandoned, the number of surviving examples is much lower. Especially if we're talking about Daytonas and Superbirds that still have numbers-matching components.
How many of them are still around? No one has figured it out yet, but a dozen of them have spent a few good years under the same roof. I'm talking about the Gary Edwards Wing Car & Mopar Collection which includes no fewer than 12 "winged warriors." That's seven 1969 Dodge Charger Daytonas and five 1970 Plymouth Superbirds and all have their own unique stories and features to brag about.
And yes, it's the world's largest known collection of Dodge and Plymouth "winged warriors!"
Does it sound familiar? Well, it's because I've already covered this collection a while back when Mecum Auctions revealed that it will go under the hammer at the Kissimmee 2023 sale between January 4-15. The company is now back with a video that documents each Mopar. If you're a fan of Daytonas and Superbirds, it's definitely worth a look.
Now I know what you're thinking and the answer is yes, some of these cars are powered by HEMI engines, which makes them even more valuable. Finished in Copper, the only HEMI-powered Daytona here is also a low-mileage example with just 6,490 miles (10,445 km) on the odo.
The other three HEMIS are Plymouth Superbirds (only 135 made). All three are painted in High Impact colors and the green one is one of only 58 HEMI cars equipped with a four-speed manual gearbox.
But the non-HEMI examples are just as spectacular. The collection includes a Daytona finished in a special-order Omaha Orange hue, a drag-spec version known as the "Duke and Duchess Daytona," and the only Daytona sold new at the famous Grand Spaulding Dodge dealership. There's also a 440-6-fitted Superbird painted in the rare and desirable Petty Blue.
The collection also extends beyond these "winged warriors" to include a 1970 Plymouth HEMI Cuda, a 1971 Dodge HEMI Charger R/T with a rare factory sunroof, and a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda four-door built by Dave Walden in 2016.
While it's a bit unfortunate that this incredible collection will be parted out, these rare cars will probably go to loving homes. And hopefully, their new owners will get them out of storage more often.
