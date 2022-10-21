1971 Plymouth Road Runner Barn Find Saved After 20 Years, Plum Crazy Surprise

More often than not, the long time spent in storage turns into a short nightmare for our four-wheel companions, as it brings all kinds of problems, starting with the invasion of rust and ending with the engines locking up from sitting.
This doesn’t seem to be the case with this Road Runner, however, as the car is still looking fabulous after sleeping inside for no more, no less than 20 years.
The owner explains on eBay that this Plymouth was saved from a barn after over two decades, and since then, the car has already gone through a major refresh to reclaim at least part of the original glory it lost throughout the years.
While it does come with the original build sheet, only part of the information is said to be visible, so if you’re particularly interested in documentation, this could be a setback towards the purchase.
As for the condition of the Road Runner, the photos pretty much speak for themselves.
The car isn’t necessarily a perfect 10, but it’s not a complete wreck either, with the Plum Crazy finish still looking good from certain angles. A respray, however, will most likely be required anyway.
eBay seller mncuda says they have already installed a series of new parts to get the car up and running, so the Road Runner now comes with new brakes, new tires, a new dash pad, and a new windshield, but also with a series of other aftermarket upgrades, such as a Bluetooth stereo system.
As for the engine under the hood, it looks like this Road Runner flexes a matching-numbers 383 (6.2-liter), but a closer inspection is recommended because the owner says they haven’t thoroughly inspected the engine.
Unsurprisingly, this Road Runner isn’t necessarily expensive, as the current top bid is $20,000, and a reserve is also in place.
