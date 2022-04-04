World's Finest 1970 Plymouth Superbird Survivor Is a One-of-50 Petty Blue Gem

More on this:

1 This One-Owner 1970 Plymouth Superbird Has Been Sitting in a Barn for 30 Years

2 Hellcat-Swapped 1970 Plymouth Superbird Replica Is One Seriously Cool Restomod

3 1970 Plymouth Superbird Can Be Your Lemon Twist Speck of Awesome, If You Dare Bid for It

4 1970 Plymouth Superbird Has Only 9K Miles on the Odo, Looks Brand-New

5 This Hemi-Powered Wrecked Race Car Is the Cheapest Plymouth Superbird in the U.S.