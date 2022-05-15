1970 Plymouth Superbird Features Numbers-Matching Engine, Replacement Transmission

Twinned with the Dodge Charger-based Daytona, the Plymouth Road Runner-based Superbird is B-body royalty produced in very limited numbers. A grand total of 1,920 units are believed to have left the Lynch Road Assembly Plant in Detroit, of which 665 units were specified with the six-barrel 440 that slots between the four-barrel 440 and HEMI.
Chassis number RM23V0A155801 is one of those mid-range birds, a fabulous example of the breed that’s been refurbished during previous ownership. The numbers-matching 440ci V8 was rebuilt as part of the refurbishment. Rated from the factory at 390 horsepower and 490 pound-feet (664 Nm) at 4,000 rpm, this lump matches the 426 HEMI‘s torque rating.
Equipped with three two-barrel carbs from Holley, the 7.2-liter RB drives the rear wheels through a TorqueFlite 727 three-speed automatic. Albeit correct in every respect, the selling dealer states on Bring a Trailer that it’s a replacement transmission. Repainted green during previous ownership, the 1970-only Superbird is donning a black vinyl top over a black cabin.
Beautified with period-correct decals, the winged warrior sits on 15-inch Rallyes mounted with Goodyear Polyglas GT G60/15 white-letter rubber boots. A matching spare can be found in the trunk of the car. Equipped with power-assisted front discs and rear drums, this lovely blast from the past also rocks power-steering, faux wood trim, and a push-button AM radio.
Fitted with embroidered floor mats and black vinyl upholstery with contrasting white piping, the Superbird in the photo gallery is reassuringly simple in the sense that lap belts and crank windows will have to suffice.
A heater and defroster also need to be mentioned, along with a locking glovebox, polished door sills, and a Road Runner horn button for the three-spoke steering wheel. The five-digit mechanical odometer shows just under 78k miles (125k kilometers), of which 15 were added by the dealership.
After ten bids and with seven days left on the ticker, this 440-powered Plymouth Superbird is currently going for $155,000 on Bring a Trailer.
