This 1972 Plymouth Road Runner Hides a Huge Secret Anyone Could Easily Miss

The Satellite was more or less a short-lived model, as it was introduced for MY 1965 and remained on the market until 1974.
In approximately one decade, Plymouth rolled out three different generations of the Satellite, with the third series introducing the most notable overhaul since the car got to see the daylight.
Launched in 1971, the third-generation Satellite aligned its styling with the rest of Chrysler C-body models, with the car also being offered as a 2-door coupe, 2-door hardtop, 4-door sedan, and 4-door station wagon.
In case you’re wondering why we’re talking about the Satellite when the photos clearly show a Road Runner, it’s because the car you’re looking at is actually a tribute. That’s right, this is a Satellite that has undergone a massive transformation to become a Road Runner tribute. And in many ways, this extensive build reached its goal, though, on several occasions, the car is actually stepping into restomod territory.
The paint looks pretty good, with just two dents that would have to be fixed, according to eBay seller fla_girl. The interior looks amazing, with the original seats still in place.
As said, the Road Runner wannabe also comes with a series of custom upgrades, including Vintage American Racing wheels, air shocks, and an aluminum radiator for the cooling system.
In charge of helping the Road Runner Tribute get you from where you are to where you want to go is a 340 V8 paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission, and of course, the engine is starting and running just flawlessly.
Despite being a Road Runner tribute, it’s pretty clear many people out there appreciate the quality of the build, and this is why the bidding has already reached $25,500. However, the reserve is yet to be met, and given the auction is set to end in less than one day, there’s a chance this Satellite fails to find a new home this time.
