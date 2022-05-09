1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Looks Like a Barn Find, Hides V8 Surprise Under the Hood

Built in almost 170,000 units, the 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Sport Coupe is far from rare, but it's a very desirable (and expensive) classic in 2022. And that's mostly because most of them are rotting away in barns and junkyards.
This blue "no post" example may seem to be one of those cars at first glance, but it's actually a running survivor. It's not exactly an unrestored gem since it has been repainted, but it comes with a cool story and a nice surprise under the hood.
An almost rust-free California car, this Bel Air used to belong to a couple that drove it for decades. And I'm not talking about trips to the grocery store and the occasional vacation. This Chevy saw a lot of action, including trips to Woodstock, Canada, and Mexico.
On top of that, the previous owner upgraded it into a sleeper-style drag racer by dropping a larger engine under the hood. Originally fitted with a 283-cubic-inch (4.6-liter) V8, the Bel Air now relies on a 350-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) mill for oomph. Don't let the "283" stickers fool you, they were added to mislead people at the drag strip.
There's no info on the origins of this mill and exactly how much power and torque it delivers, but it's safe to assume it packs more than the typical 1957 Bel Air fitted with the old 283 V8. The engine was capable of 185 to 283 horsepower depending on specs.
The repaint and the engine aren't the only features that have been changed on this car though. It has a somewhat recent black interior, an aftermarket cooler for the transmission, and an auxiliary fuel pump. It also has a few dents and a saggy rear bumper. But even though there's a lot of surface rust on the body, the frame and the floors appear to be in good condition.
Granted, this Bel Air is no garage queen. It's been driven long distances and it's been pushed hard at the drag strip. But I think that's exactly what makes it special. It's a rat rod that needs a bit of work to shine again.
But like many Bel Airs in relatively "Good" condition, this 1957 Sports Coupe is not a bargain. eBay's "carsanddogs1970" wants $24,000 for it. However, the "Make Offer" option might shave a few bucks off this old Chevy. Would you flex this rat rod at the local cars and coffee?
