Classic Porsche 911 Turbo (930) Restomod Gets CGI-Illustrated with IMSA GT Flair

Porsche is currently preoccupied with the upcoming weekend of Icons of Porsche, a festival taking place in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates. Well, that is one way of looking at legends.
Another would be to let your imagination run rampant instead of playing with 20-year-old Cayennes and restomod/overland them. Although, if you ask us, we could keep the general restomod idea with us, as it suits our next Porsche case, even if the latter comes from across the virtual realm instead of the real world.
So, meet Khyzyl Saleem, the influential virtual artist better known as the_kyza on social media, who now claims it has been a while since he “made something he really loves.” We disagree, frankly, as he just dreamt of a cool Porsche and many of his latest personal digital build projects have been about, you guessed correctly, the many ways of Porsche models.
So, after stuff like a wingless 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS (992-series), which is also embedded below if you only want your CGI ideas to come freshly baked out of the OEM oven, as well as a front-engine, RWD Porsche 944 Turbo RS restomod with contemporary GT3 DNA, now it is time for one of the author’s personal favorites – the Porsche 930 series.
Better known throughout its 1975 to 1989 production as the Porsche 911 Turbo, this model was not only the company’s flagship version, but also one of the fastest cars in the world at the time of its introduction. Now it’s a cult classic and a great base for a virtual restomod.
Dressed in burgundy and with a generally slammed widebody allure, this Porsche 911 Turbo (930) clearly shows the CGI expert’s love for 1980s and 1990s race cars. Thus, it has been imbued with “the IMSA Camel GT ‘O’ class” spirit by way of boxier fender flares. And it also sports a 934-series-inspired front bumper, along with a host of modern elements, such as the ultra-concave aftermarket-style wheels or the LED lights.
