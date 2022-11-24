autoevolution
First-Gen Cayenne SUVs Get the Restomod Treatment, Turn Into 8 Icons of Porsche

Not-yet-so-classic Porsche Cayenne E1s (they’re just two decades old, after all) were offered the restomod rejuvenation pill to become star attractions at the Icons of Porsche festival in Dubai, UAE.
A little over twenty years ago, in August 2002, Porsche was achieving a milestone that forever changed its fate. They introduced their first-ever mid-size luxury crossover sport utility vehicle, dubbed Cayenne. That sparked a major outrage from diehard Porsche fans but ultimately proved a genius move that helped shape the German sports and SUV carmaker into the powerhouse of today.

Naturally, the company is keen on celebrating the Cayenne legacy in any way it can. And, just recently, “the first-generation Porsche Cayenne has had new life breathed into it as part of a project in the United Arab Emirates.” The idea made the Cayenne units star attractions for the upcoming Icons of Porsche festival taking place this weekend in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

But why there, one might ask? Well, it’s easy to explain. The Porsche Cayenne is deeply beloved in the Middle East, where “a capable and luxurious off-road sports car” was perfect for “the region’s vast deserts and valleys.” Just recently, Porsche Middle East and Africa FZE challenged UAE’s two Porsche importers – Porsche Centre Dubai and the Northern Emirates (Al Naboodah Automobiles) and Porsche Centre Abu Dhabi (Ali & Sons) – to create a fleet of custom first-gen E1 Cayenne SUVs that would properly celebrate the 20th anniversary of the nameplate.

After being carefully restored, then put through their paces in the mountainous desert region of Hatta, near Dubai, now all the SUVs will go on display for the general audience during the second Icons of Porsche festival, which is scheduled for the weekend of 26-27 November in the Dubai Design District. The restomod ensemble includes eight SUVs, and it is clear both dealerships also went a little out of factory specification with a bundle of cool overlanding modifications.

