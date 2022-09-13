Porsche Recalls Nearly 200,000 Vehicles in the U.S. Over Headlight Issue

Owned by the Volkswagen Group, German automaker Porsche still hasn’t sorted out its quality control issues. For example, the caps that cover the low-beam headlight horizontal adjustment screws are missing on nearly 200,000 vehicles produced for the U.S. market between MY03 and MY20. That’s 17 model years, which is pretty much inexcusable for the company.
The aforementioned caps allow the headlights to be properly adjusted. Without said caps, the headlights may not illuminate properly. Worse still, they are susceptible to cause glare to oncoming drivers, increasing the risk of a crash. Porsche told the NHTSA that recalled cars and crossovers may not comply with the requirements of federal motor vehicle safety standard number 108 for “Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment.”
A grand total of 193,259 vehicles are called back, with dealers instructed to inspect the headlights for the aforementioned caps. If necessary, dealers in the United States will install the missing caps at no charge to the owners. Notification letters will be mailed October 29th, and owners are recommended to contact Porsche's customer service at 1-800-767-7243.
The first of four nameplates included in this recall is the Macan, which rolled out in 2014 with Audi Q5 underpinnings. Based on the Volkswagen Group’s MLB platform, the least expensive vehicle currently sold by Porsche is listed at $57,500 excluding the $1,450 destination charge.
Next up, there’s the Cayenne that continues to be twinned with the Volkswagen Touareg. The current generation is rocking the MLB Evo platform and a choice of six-, eight-, and plug-in powertrains. The lowliest V6 belts out 335 horsepower and 5.9 seconds from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph).
Priced from $72,200 in this part of the world, the Cayenne is joined by the Panamera. Available from $92,400 sans freight, the five-door liftback and station wagon is joined at the hip to the Bentley Continental GT and Flying Spur. The final entry is the Cayman S, presently known as the 718 Cayman S. Once a naturally-aspirated affair with six cylinders on deck, the $75,400 sports car switched to a turbo four with the introduction of the 982 series.
A grand total of 193,259 vehicles are called back, with dealers instructed to inspect the headlights for the aforementioned caps. If necessary, dealers in the United States will install the missing caps at no charge to the owners. Notification letters will be mailed October 29th, and owners are recommended to contact Porsche's customer service at 1-800-767-7243.
The first of four nameplates included in this recall is the Macan, which rolled out in 2014 with Audi Q5 underpinnings. Based on the Volkswagen Group’s MLB platform, the least expensive vehicle currently sold by Porsche is listed at $57,500 excluding the $1,450 destination charge.
Next up, there’s the Cayenne that continues to be twinned with the Volkswagen Touareg. The current generation is rocking the MLB Evo platform and a choice of six-, eight-, and plug-in powertrains. The lowliest V6 belts out 335 horsepower and 5.9 seconds from 0 to 60 mph (97 kph).
Priced from $72,200 in this part of the world, the Cayenne is joined by the Panamera. Available from $92,400 sans freight, the five-door liftback and station wagon is joined at the hip to the Bentley Continental GT and Flying Spur. The final entry is the Cayman S, presently known as the 718 Cayman S. Once a naturally-aspirated affair with six cylinders on deck, the $75,400 sports car switched to a turbo four with the introduction of the 982 series.