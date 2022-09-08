Hungary’s KAMM Manufaktur Will Improve Any Classic Porsche 912 Without Stealing Its Soul

It’s not every day we get to become acquainted with a brand-new automotive brand, especially when we’re not dealing with electrification. Meet KAMM Manufaktur, straight out of Budapest, Hungary - their only mission (so far) is to create the perfect restomod using the legendary Porsche 912 as a blueprint.
In production between 1965 and 1969, the Porsche 912 might not be everyone’s choice for the ideal restomod, but it is quite lightweight, and it already features great handling characteristics, while its iconic 4-cylinder engine makes it the perfect choice for what KAMM have in mind.
The so-called KAMM 912c is said to offer “something different in the world of restomods in that it maintains the charm of a 1960s racer, with sensitive updates, instead of trying to completely modernize the 912 driving experience.”
Once they get their hands on an original 912, KAMM’s engineers will work to restore the vehicle to perfection, before getting started on any bespoke work, where for example, steel will make way for carbon fiber, the chassis is enhanced, while the brakes, suspension, wheels and tires are all replaced with brand-new iterations.
Meanwhile, Swiss air-cooled power unit experts, JPS Aircooled, will work on creating a bespoke, high-performance, 170 horsepower four-cylinder engine, while keeping the vehicle’s kerb weight to less than 750 kg (1,653 lbs).
In terms of visuals, KAMM will provide customers with bespoke paint finishes and interior redesigns that match everything you had in mind for your 912 when you decided to call them up. In fact, the company’s founder, Miklos Kazmer, will personally make sure that every 912c model that leaves their facility has been thoroughly evaluated.
Aside from being a fun track car, the KAMM 912c has been designed to excel mainly as an everyday car, which means buyers can keep the rear seats, while opting for new sound systems, trimmed luggage areas, air conditioning and more.
