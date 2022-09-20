One-Owner 1979 Porsche 930 Turbo 3.3 Shows Just Under 7,500 Miles

Produced between 1975 and 1977, the 930 is an extremely rare breed. A little over 2,800 units were delivered, with Porsche leveling up the force-fed sports car to a 3.3-liter engine for the 1978 model year. The second coming is a little bit more common. A little under 18,800 examples were sold, including the U.S.-spec example that we’ll cover on this occasion.
Chassis number 9309801035 stands out for two reasons, one being the ownership history. Purchased from Steve Taub Porsche Audi by the first and sole owner thus far, the black-painted example is listed on Bring a Trailer with just under 7,500 miles on the clock (7,444 mi or 11,980 km).
Currently located in Oregon, the German sports car is tastefully equipped with desirable features that include a sunroof. The roof was repainted to correct a scratch, and the staggered wheels have been refinished in preparation for the sale. Continental tires measuring 205/55 R16 up front and 225/50 R16 out back are mounted on the period-correct Fuchs 16-inch alloys.
Sporting a tea-tray rear spoiler, headlight washers, rear fender stone guards, amber corner lenses, and a rear wiper, the gorgeous-looking survivor had its brake hoses and rear brake pads replaced in June 2022. The brake fluid has been obviously flushed, and the door panels were re-dyed for good measure. Work done on this car further includes the switch to R134a refrigerant, new front hood struts, filters, belts, and a resurfaced flywheel.
The fuse panels were also replaced. Back in May 2022, the 930 in the video below had its driveline removed, fuel tank cleaned, transaxle resealed, and crankshaft seal replaced. The cooling fan and alternator weren’t forgotten either. The owner cleaned the engine, underbody, and wheel arches with dry ice for extra peace of mind. Pictured with a Kenwood head unit and Infinity Kappa speakers, the car is sold with the original head unit and speakers.
With six days of bidding left on the ticker, the one-owner 930 Turbo is currently rocking a high bid of $93,930 after five expressions of interest.
