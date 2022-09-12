Tuthill Porsche Enters the Restomod Scene with Carbon and Titanium-Laden Porsche 911K

When it was presented at Monterey Car Week last month, this Porsche restomod based on the 930-generation Porsche 911 Carrera didn’t quite stick out, considering it was surrounded by a slew of hypercars. However, this shiny golden Porsche has the ability to literally cause jaws to drop and bring foot traffic to a standstill with its Le Mans-worthy roar.
It was built by Tuthill Porsche, an England-based tuner that offers services for race, rally, and road-going models, restoration services, and now restomods. The aim of the Tuthill team was to “build a simple, light car, beautifully presented but with the mechanical capability to take on anything that is currently out there, old or new.”
The Porsche 911K restomod, which started as a 1973 911 S, boasts a classic 930-gen 911 design with a minimalist interior and is surprisingly light at just 1,874 pounds (850 kg). In order to shed so much weight compared to the Carrera it is based upon, which had a curb weight of 2,370 pounds (1,075 kg), Tuthill used carbon fiber for lots of elements, including body panels, the roof, the doors, front and rear fenders, front and rear bumpers, trunk lid, the engine cover, and the rear bulkhead.
The 15-inch Fuchs-style wheels are also carbon, while the brake rotors behind them are made of carbon ceramic. For other components, the outfit used lightweight metals to reduce weight. For instance, titanium was used for the torsion bars, anti-roll bars, half roll cage, and shift lever knob.
The 930-generation Carrera was equipped with a turbocharged air-cooled flat-six engine, and displacement ranged from 3.0 to 3.3 liters depending on model year and the spec. Tuthill fitted its restomod with a 3.1-liter four-valve engine that revs all the way to 11,000 rpm and is mated to a magnesium six-speed 915 K transmission. The engine’s power output has not been revealed, but considering the lightweight build, we should expect impressive performance.
Other noteworthy features of the 911K include a competition pedal box and wiring harness, a full titanium rear roll cage, carbon fiber seats trimmed in Ultra Fabric upholstery, a bespoke oil tank, and a cooling system with an electric fan installed under the front of the car.
This is the first Porsche restomod by Tuthill Porsche, and the company stated that “This one is for the drivers and quite honestly, I never imagined it could ever be what it has already become, and we’ve only just started.”
As it usually happens with bespoke builds, the Porsche 911K Restomod by Tuthill Porsche will be available in a small run, and each example will be made to customer specifications. Pricing hasn’t been revealed, but you can find out more details by contacting the tuner via its website.
The Porsche 911K restomod, which started as a 1973 911 S, boasts a classic 930-gen 911 design with a minimalist interior and is surprisingly light at just 1,874 pounds (850 kg). In order to shed so much weight compared to the Carrera it is based upon, which had a curb weight of 2,370 pounds (1,075 kg), Tuthill used carbon fiber for lots of elements, including body panels, the roof, the doors, front and rear fenders, front and rear bumpers, trunk lid, the engine cover, and the rear bulkhead.
The 15-inch Fuchs-style wheels are also carbon, while the brake rotors behind them are made of carbon ceramic. For other components, the outfit used lightweight metals to reduce weight. For instance, titanium was used for the torsion bars, anti-roll bars, half roll cage, and shift lever knob.
The 930-generation Carrera was equipped with a turbocharged air-cooled flat-six engine, and displacement ranged from 3.0 to 3.3 liters depending on model year and the spec. Tuthill fitted its restomod with a 3.1-liter four-valve engine that revs all the way to 11,000 rpm and is mated to a magnesium six-speed 915 K transmission. The engine’s power output has not been revealed, but considering the lightweight build, we should expect impressive performance.
Other noteworthy features of the 911K include a competition pedal box and wiring harness, a full titanium rear roll cage, carbon fiber seats trimmed in Ultra Fabric upholstery, a bespoke oil tank, and a cooling system with an electric fan installed under the front of the car.
This is the first Porsche restomod by Tuthill Porsche, and the company stated that “This one is for the drivers and quite honestly, I never imagined it could ever be what it has already become, and we’ve only just started.”
As it usually happens with bespoke builds, the Porsche 911K Restomod by Tuthill Porsche will be available in a small run, and each example will be made to customer specifications. Pricing hasn’t been revealed, but you can find out more details by contacting the tuner via its website.