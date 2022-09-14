Two Iconic Racers Celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7

Introduced at the 1972 Paris Motor Show, the Carrera RS 2.7 is a homologation special based on the F-series 911. Never sold in the United States, the RennSport sold out pretty much immediately. Porsche originally planned to make 500 units, but Zuffenhausen built 1,525.
Production started in November 1972 and concluded in July 1973. The stripped-out RS H is the lightest of the bunch at 960 kilograms (2,116 pounds), whereas the Sport weighs 975 kilograms (2,150 pounds). The Touring, which numbers 1,308 units, weighs 1,075 kilos (2,370 pounds).
Porsche used thinner steel for the roof, front and rear wings, and the front lid, whereas the six-cylinder boxer’s engine cover was constructed from either fiberglass or steel. Characterized by the ducktail rear spoiler, the Carrera RS 2.7 also stands out with the help of pumped-out wheel arches.
All three variants are gifted with the Type 911/83 engine, then the largest engine fitted to the 911. Equipped with dry-sump lubrication, the all-alloy boxer flaunts the Bosch mechanical fuel injection of the 2.4 S. The air-cooled lump is much obliged to crank out 210 metric horsepower (make that 207 mechanical horsepower) and 255 Nm (188 pound-foot) at 5,100 rpm.
Easily the most collectible Neunelfer of that era, the ultra-desirable Porsche 911 Carrera RS 2.7 celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2022. Rallying icon Walter Rohrl and endurance racing icon Timo Bernhard mark this occasion with a special film in what was once Germany’s fastest production car.
“This was my dream car when I was young. I’m proud to be able to drive a car like this today,” said Rohrl from behind the wheel. “What set you apart wasn’t just your incredible success in rallying, but your great versatility on the track,” said Bernhard from the passenger seat of the vintage sports car.
Not long after, the two switch places as they hop into a Porsche 911 GT3 RS 4.0 from the 997.2 generation. Launched in 2011, this variant was the final evolution of the 997-based GT3. “With the 4.0, Porsche ensured that the legend endured, even elevating it to new heights,” concluded Bernhard.
