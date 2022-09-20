Bespoke Porsche 911 "Thing 1" by Singer Vehicle Design Is Pure Art

Singer Vehicle Design, a world-renowned custom car studio specializing in restoring and reimagining Porsche 911 sports cars based on the 964 chassis, has made another client happy by building them a true work of art.
Baptized Thing 1 by its owner, this one-off Porsche 911 is Singer’s latest build to benefit from the tuner’s Dynamics & Lightweighting Study program.
Singer has strived to consistently one-up itself since its inception in 2009, and the specifications of this latest project are living proof. The Thing 1 features a Parallax White exterior bodypaint over a Black interior. On the outside, the light-colored livery is contrasted by several exposed carbon-fiber aero elements. The sport-focused interior, meanwhile, benefited from Singer’s signature makeover and thus features bespoke black upholstery, seating, and controls.
The exquisite bodywork of this 911 represents the project’s main achievement. The study’s aim was to optimize airflow around the car. Through Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) modeling, the car was given an ultra-widebody kit with a unique front spoiler and bespoke front splitter. CFD modeling has also made it possible to replace the rear side windows with air intakes that feed air traveling along the sides of the car into the engine’s U-shaped carbon fiber intake setup.
A custom rear ducktail spoiler, front winglets, front fender vents, and rear diffuser are also part of the package. These custom elements, along with others, work in conjunction to provide optimized aero balance and dynamic performance.
The custom 911 “Thing 1” is powered by a unique, naturally-aspirated 4.0-liter, 24-valve, air-cooled flat-six engine developed in collaboration with Williams Advanced Engineering. The power plant is paired with a six-speed manual transmission that sends power to the rear wheels.
Finally, this Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer rides on a set of Fuchs-inspired center-locking five-arm wheels that boast a quite beefy look.
We’re not privy to the final cost of this stunning build, but for reference, we’ll tell you that the Porsches that leave the custom car shop can reach close to $2 million.
Singer has strived to consistently one-up itself since its inception in 2009, and the specifications of this latest project are living proof. The Thing 1 features a Parallax White exterior bodypaint over a Black interior. On the outside, the light-colored livery is contrasted by several exposed carbon-fiber aero elements. The sport-focused interior, meanwhile, benefited from Singer’s signature makeover and thus features bespoke black upholstery, seating, and controls.
The exquisite bodywork of this 911 represents the project’s main achievement. The study’s aim was to optimize airflow around the car. Through Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) modeling, the car was given an ultra-widebody kit with a unique front spoiler and bespoke front splitter. CFD modeling has also made it possible to replace the rear side windows with air intakes that feed air traveling along the sides of the car into the engine’s U-shaped carbon fiber intake setup.
A custom rear ducktail spoiler, front winglets, front fender vents, and rear diffuser are also part of the package. These custom elements, along with others, work in conjunction to provide optimized aero balance and dynamic performance.
The custom 911 “Thing 1” is powered by a unique, naturally-aspirated 4.0-liter, 24-valve, air-cooled flat-six engine developed in collaboration with Williams Advanced Engineering. The power plant is paired with a six-speed manual transmission that sends power to the rear wheels.
Finally, this Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer rides on a set of Fuchs-inspired center-locking five-arm wheels that boast a quite beefy look.
We’re not privy to the final cost of this stunning build, but for reference, we’ll tell you that the Porsches that leave the custom car shop can reach close to $2 million.