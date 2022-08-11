Sofia Richie's Shopping Trip Included a Drive in Her Porsche 911 GTS Cabrio

Sofia Richie, daughter of famous singer Lionel Richie, has created a name for herself outside of her famous dad. And thanks to her modeling, she can now afford a Porsche 911 GTS Cabriolet.
As she was seen out and about in Los Angeles, California, for a shopping spree, the 23-year-old model debuted her new car: a Porsche 911 GTS Cabriolet. The convertible comes in silver and it’s sleek and elegant. Due to her work as a model and fashion designer, Sofia can pride herself on an $8 million net worth. Which is more than enough to buy everything she wants, including a powerful sports car.
From the angle of the picture shared by The Daily Mail, it's difficult to say whether the model she owns is a 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet or a Porsche 911 4 GTS Cabrio. The two share the same 3.0-liter H6 engine, delivering 473 horsepower (480 ps) and 420 lb-ft (570 Nm) of torque. They're both available with an eight-speed automatic transmission or a seven-speed manual.
The GTS Cabrio can go from zero to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in 4.1 seconds with the manual transmission, and in 3.4 s, with the automatic. It has a top speed of 192 mph (309 kph) and a starting price of $155,400.
Meanwhile, the 4 GTS Cabrio can hit 60 mph (0-97 kph) in 4.1 seconds with the manual, and 3.3 with the automatic transmission, with a top speed of 190 mph (306 kph). For these specs, you have to spend $162,700.
This isn’t the first time Sofia Richie was seen riding in a silver Porsche 911. Over five years ago, she drove in a Porsche 911 Turbo S with Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton for a lunch date, as you can see attached below. Maybe she liked it so much back then that she had to get one of her own. And now she did.
