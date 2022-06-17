autoevolution
Second Porsche 911 by Singer Turbo Study in Striped Racing White to Boast 510 HP

17 Jun 2022, 12:39 UTC ·
Back in February this year, Singer Vehicle Design showcased the first virtual pre-build demonstration of a new restomod to drop your jaws in front of it. Dubbed Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer-Turbo Study, it certainly rocked our vintage dream world.
The new “chapter in Singer’s automotive services, (opened) in collaboration with owners of the air-cooled 911” (more specifically the 964 series, do not mind the 930 Turbo-inspired shark fins on the rear fenders) was showcased back then with help from a Wolf Blue example that would soon get built with a decidedly clear focus on its luxurious GT capabilities and features. Now, that does not mean owners may not choose to go in a vastly different direction.

To highlight exactly that idea, plus the customization possibilities, Singer is again presenting a new Turbo Study specification that is merely wishful thinking – albeit just for now. Soon, the affluent owner will get the second Porsche 911 reimagined by Singer-Turbo Study with sports car-focused features, which of course include an extensive list of drool-worthy goodies.

Chief among them would be the green-striped Turbo Racing White paintjob, the external centrally-mounted fuel filler, exposed carbon fiber elements (air splitter, shark fin air intakes, on the whale tale spoiler) – and that is just some of the crazier stuff going on outside. The cockpit was chosen by the owner with a unique houndstooth ‘Grun’ cloth, visible carbon fiber details, ultra-light carbon fiber seats, and some painted interior surfaces – probably just because money is really no object of concern.

As for the powertrain, while the original Turbo Study stood at 450 ponies, the new one’s twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six intercooled engine will jump to a 510 hp rating, on this occasion. It is also hooked up to a six-speed manual transmission and the Porsche will be a canyon-carving hoot to drive thanks to its lowered, sports-focused suspension and carbon-ceramic braking system!







