Big Sur Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer Looks Ready for Classy Summer Road Trips

You could easily say that any Porsche 964-series 911 reimagined by Singer is not your typical restomod. And that would be valid even simply because each project represents their “collaboration with the car’s owner, in pursuit of their personal vision.”
Well, here is “Big Sur,” the latest restomod star, arriving fresh and ready to entice our Porsche dreams. Singer Vehicle Design is in the habit of highlighting on social media its latest commissions, perhaps to remind us that even if the company now dabbles with other stuff – like timekeeping – they will never forget their first love of making 964-era 911s “a bit more special.”
In the restomod world, that would be the understatement of the century, frankly. I, like many other automotive enthusiasts, was introduced to the concept of restoration and modification (aka restomod) by way of meeting the ultra-rare, ultra-expensive Singer Vehicle Design creations. And, years since that moment, it still never gets old, and I feel like a kid whenever a new one comes out to play.
So, without further ado, Big Sur is a 4.0-liter boxer-powered rear-wheel-drive 911 coupe showcased in one of the best colors that graced planet Earth, Horizon Blue. The stellar paintjob did not arrive alone, as it also got top stripes in Singer Racing Orange. Naturally, the interior closely matched the theme and was trimmed in Cognac with leather-weave centers for the bucket seats.
By the way, the owner did not want to miss out on the creature comforts, as the latter have four-way electric adjustment, for example. No expenses were spared as far as attention to detail is concerned, either: brass grommets, piano-black seatbacks, Horizon Blue-matched sills and transmission tunnel, plus even the engine compartment was trimmed in diamond-quilted leather!
As for the naturally aspirated, air-cooled flat-six, the engine too got a little bit of love: a ceramic plenum theme, 4.0-liter badges with Singer Racing Orange over Horizon Blue striping on the cover, as well as a five-speed manual box to send all the oomph to the Michelin Pilot Sport-equipped rear tires! Not bad at all, right?
